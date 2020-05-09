Trending Stories on NewzHook – 4 to 8 May

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Despite exemptions granted to disabled healthcare staff, many leading hospitals are violating the Centre’s orders. One such institute was the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. Thanks to some strong and persistent advocacy by disability rights groups, the director was forced to withdraw a controversial order that was discriminatory towards disabled people.

Accessibility was in the news this week but not always for the right reasons. The Centre has made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for private and government sector employees but as any are pointing out, it is not accessible for people with vision and hearing impairments.

With the lockdown in place for an indefinite period, classes are going online. But for disabled students this is not good news as they are battling lack of access to laptops and other devices. More importantly, the lectures are not accessible either. The issue was taken up by the Javed Abidi Foundation following which an advisory was issued by the Department of Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

Some lovely news coming from Bengaluru where the well-known Ranga Shankara Theatre has introduced story telling in sign language. This is also being shared on YouTube.

And finally do check out our new section NH Voice. Lots of interesting articles there by our readers.

This is all for this week's trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy.