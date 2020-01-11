Trending Stories on NewzHook – 6 to 10 Jan

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week. Early intervention and therapies are key to empowering disabled children and their families and this week we had some positive stories on that front.

First the Delhi government launched Mission NEEV, a programme that will will cover over one lakh newborn babies in the national capital for disorders and disabilities.

This was after the Karnataka government announced the launch of six early intervention centres for disabled children in the state.

This week we also saw the launch of a child rehabilitation clinic in Palghar in rural Maharashtra to provide early diagnosis and support to disabled kids and their families.

Students, celebrities and the disabled community – everyone is discovering the power of social media. In our January campaign we profile aspiring doctor Chandni Nair. A wheelchair user, Chandni is active on TikTok, which she says is a great platform to spread awareness.

And India is all set to make its presence felt in Cybathlon 2020, a global competition where para athletes compete using the latest assistive technologies. GenElek Technologies, a Delhi start-up, will unveil its robotic exoskeleton at this event

