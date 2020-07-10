Trending Stories on NewzHook – 6 to 10 July

Major victory for India’s disabled community this week with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment withdrawing its proposal to amend penal provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016. This came after a week of strong and sustained protests by disability rights groups from across India who criticised the step as anti-disability.

Haroon Kareem, the 15-year-old visually impaired student from Kerala, who has made history by scoring an A+ in all his subjects in the class 10 board exams shared his plans with Newz Hook.

Saakshi Mahnot, a young fashion design student, has developed autism-friendly T-shirts for children with autism and neurological conditions. These are not available easily in India and cost a lot. Saakshi’s T-shirts are affordable and she is looking for opportunities to produce them on a large scale.

This week Delhi-based initiative Umoya Sports launched online physical education classes for children with and without disabilities. Check out what they are offering currently for free!

And finally well-known Malayalam actor Kunchako Boban was the talk on social media after he distributed tablets for children disabilities as part of a Tablet Challenge launched by MP Hibi Eden.

