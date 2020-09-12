Trending Stories on NewzHook – 7 to 11 September

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

With the Tamil Nadu government all set to go ahead with board exams for students appearing as private candidates later this month, parents have come forward with their key demands which includes no Covid tests before the exams.

And in our September campaign #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020, we featured Dhiraj Jagtap from Maharashtra, photographer and graphic designer.

Good news coming from Mumbai where well-known restaurants Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime have said they will reopen thanks to support from patrons. The restaurants had closed down due to the lockdown. The restaurants are popular for their food and inclusive spirit.

International non-profit The Art of Autism offers a unique platform for people on the autism spectrum to display their artistic talents. This year the Art & Poems for Peace Initiative features many artists from India.

And finally do support EcoMade the online platform where disabled entrepreneurs from across India sell their products. Due to the lockdown they are struggling to support themselves and their family.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

disability indian cinema

Get-hooked

Upcoming movie ‘Come Play’ has a lead character with autism, a welcoming trend say members of Indian film industry

Brian Pradeep's photo of a flower with the features of a pineapple

Get-hooked

Art Of Autism’s Art & Poems For Peace Initiative showcases amazing works by Indian artists on the spectrum

Get-hooked

International disability rights advocates outraged over social media’s #NewTeacherPrank

Letters T,B, W and T in block letters with a half blue wheel

Get-hooked

Two disabled people from different worlds share their quirky brand of humour on YouTube channel The Blind Walkthrough

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Stay positive to beat all odds” - My Take by Jomy John Joseph, disability rights activist

Parasports

#ThankYouTeacher - Coach Gaurav Khanna has scripted India’s biggest success stories in Deaf & Para Badminton

Get-hooked

A born artist, Mashood believes in living life, king size!

Get-hooked

Autism Day initiative brings together artists & children on one platform to promote inclusion