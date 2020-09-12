Trending Stories on NewzHook – 7 to 11 September

With the Tamil Nadu government all set to go ahead with board exams for students appearing as private candidates later this month, parents have come forward with their key demands which includes no Covid tests before the exams.

And in our September campaign #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020, we featured Dhiraj Jagtap from Maharashtra, photographer and graphic designer.

Good news coming from Mumbai where well-known restaurants Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime have said they will reopen thanks to support from patrons. The restaurants had closed down due to the lockdown. The restaurants are popular for their food and inclusive spirit.

International non-profit The Art of Autism offers a unique platform for people on the autism spectrum to display their artistic talents. This year the Art & Poems for Peace Initiative features many artists from India.

And finally do support EcoMade the online platform where disabled entrepreneurs from across India sell their products. Due to the lockdown they are struggling to support themselves and their family.

