Trending Stories on NewzHook – 8 to 12 June

This week NewzHook marked the birth anniversary of the late disability rights leaders Javed Abidi, who fought tirelessly to advocate the rights of people with disabilities in every aspect of life.

We started off with a column by Rama Krishnamachari, Founder, Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre (DEOC) who collaborated with Mr Abidi on various landmark initiatives until his sudden death in 2018.

Shilpi Kapoor, Founder-CEO, BarrierBreak, talked about the three mantras that he focused on.

Arman Ali, Executive Director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People recalled the pivotal role played by Mr Abidi in mobilising India’s disabled community at crucial moments.

The special focus on Mr Abidi’s legacy will continue until the end of the week with tributes from Muralidharan Vishwanath, General Secretary National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), Rati Misra, Advisor, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, disability rights advocate Dr Satendra Singh, Shameer Rishad, Convenor, Javed Abidi Foundation, and others. So, stay tuned.

In other news, parents’ groups are raising concerns about the impact of online teaching on children with disabilities. The push towards digital education could be harmful for all children and even more so for children with disabilities, they warn. The NPRD has also asked for the Centre to consult various stakeholders to take into account their needs.

Sambhavna, an organisation advocating the rights of disabled students and teachers at Delhi University has asked the University Grants Commission to call off the final year graduate and postgraduate exams. They have raised concerns about the open book format of the exams as well as the lack of accessible study materials.

And finally in our June campaign #CelebratingAutisticPride, Vignesh Balaji and his family shared their journey of enabling him to achieve independence and empowerment.

