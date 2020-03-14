Trending Stories on NewzHook – 9 to 13 March

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The Coronavirus outbreak is dominating the news everywhere in the world. In India too, the government banned all large gatherings. The Paralympic Committee of India has put on hold the national and state championships until 15 April, which is a blow for many para athletes ahead of the 2020 Paralympics.

Good news coming from Hyderabad where the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has launched a meal scheme exclusively for disabled and elderly people.

For the first time ever in Tamil Nadu and perhaps even in India, disabled people had the chance to go para sailing. This was organised for five days at Besant Nagar beach by NGO Vidya Sagar.

And in another first, the Lucknow Metro launched smart cards in Braille for visually impaired people. Lucknow Metro is the first Metro in India to do so.

And this is a story that is creating waves on social media. The love story of Shahana and Pranav who defied parental opposition to come together.

Shahana gets married to Pranav, a wheelchair user, in a modern-day fairy tale romance

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

Watch in Sign Language

