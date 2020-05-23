Trending Stories on NewzHook – 18 to 22 May

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

This week the world marked Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a day dedicated to making people aware of the importance of accessibility in every aspect of our lives. Towards enabling this, accessibility consulting firm BarrierBreak launched Empathy Experiences cards. What’s it all about? Read this to find out.

The COVID-19 lockdown has hit many businesses, small and big, hard. Among those affected are Kerala’s disabled umbrella makers.

A hard hitting report called Locked Down and Left Behind was brought out this week by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) detailing the many ways in which people with disabilities have been side-lined in the COVID-19 pandemic. The report asks the Centre to take steps to correct this and frame an inclusive approach for such emergencies.

Good news for disabled Indian student Ankit Agarwal stranded in the United Kingdom since March. If all goes well, Ankit will finally be back home this weekend. Ankit was initially denied any support by Air India and the Indian High Commission and had to issue several appeals on social media before his situation got noticed.

A TikTok trend that really got people angry was #AutismChallenge. Meant to raise awareness the challenge backfired and the popular social networking app pulled the challenge off with an apology.

And finally do check out our new section NH Voice. Lots of interesting articles there by our readers. If you wish to see your name in that list, you can get published on NewzHook too!

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

Watch in Sign Language