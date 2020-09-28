Tributes paid to late BJP leader Jaswant Singh

Former army officer, union minister and one of the key founders of BJP Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday morning. Singh, who was 82-years-old, breathed his last at the Army Hospital in Delhi where he has been admitted since June 25. His health condition had deteriorated since the year 2014 after he had a fall inside his home.

According to a statement released by the hospital, Singh was tested negative for Covid. He was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

Many prominent leaders took to their social media to express condolences for the veteran leader.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The demise of veteran soldier, outstanding parliamentarian, exceptional leader and intellectual Shri Jaswant Singh is distressing. He combined many difficult roles with ease and equanimity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends”, tweeted President of India Ramnath Kovind.

“Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti”, tweeted union minister Rajnath Singh.

“RIP Jaswant Singh ji, you were among the last of the Vajpayee generation gentlemanly leaders. Unfortunately your kind has been replaced in the BJP by vaccuous, brash, abusive, egotistic, fawning, bullies & bhakts. No resemblance at all to Vajpayee’s BJP”, tweeted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan.

“Saddened by the passing away of Jaswant Singh, a gracious gentleman. Although he was a minister in BJP governments, he did not come from the ranks of the RSS, and paid a price of being ignored after Vajpayeeji passed away”, tweeted Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Singh had held defence, external affairs and finance portfolios during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government between years 1996 to 2004. In the year 2014, BJP refused to field him from his native Barmer in Rajasthan after which he quit the party to stand the elections as an independent candidate in his own party.

Watch in Sign Language