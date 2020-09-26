Tributes paid to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a Chennai hospital on Friday. Popularly known as SPB, he was one of the most celebrated singers in India since the 1960’s. SBP who was tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted at a hospital since 5 August. But health condition of the 74-years-old singer deteriorated since last Wednesday due to which he was on maximum life support. Many prominent personalities including actor Kamal Hassan had visited SPB at the hospital.

Rich tributes were paid to SPB who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 regional languages. He was a six time national award winner and has won many state awards as well. SPB is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in years 2001 and 2011 respectively. He has also made his presence as an actor in over 200 movies.

“With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila’ or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers”, tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

“#ripspb…Devastated. The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!”, tweeted musician AR Rahman who has tuned super hit songs with SPB.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Musician S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. SPB was an inimitable talent who transcended boundaries and genres with his music. His demise is a great loss to our cultural life. Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family”, tweeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP”, tweeted actor Salman Khan.

“Great human being and an incredible singer…lucky to have had him dub for me…give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film…SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly…my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family”, tweeted actor Anil Kapoor.

Singer Latha Mangeshkar, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Ajay, Devgn, Madhu Dixit Nene, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh, Boney Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Dia Mirza were some of the others who took to their social media to express condolences.

A public homage was allowed on Friday after which the funeral will be held on Saturday morning.