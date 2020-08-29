Tributes pour in for Black Panther Chadwick Boseman

Rich tributes were paid to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer at 43. The actor had been battling with colon cancer for four years.

In a statement, his family called Chadwick a “true fighter”. “Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Boseman became famous for his role as the Marvel superhero Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War/ . His last tweet was on 12 August where he congratulated Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on her nomination.

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher paid tributes to Boseman on social media.

Arjun Kapoor said on Instagram:

Chadwick Boseman u were so graceful & dignified onscreen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well. Rest well. – Arjun Kapoor

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “RIP Wakanda forever”

Anupam Kher wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of actor Chadwick Boseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans!”