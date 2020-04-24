  • True lessons learned during COVID-19 crisis, says PM Modi

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed panchayats across India via video conferencing on National Panchayati Raj Day. He said the biggest lesson the COVID-19 pandemic has taught India is to become self-reliant.

“The biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught us is to become self-reliant,” said PM Modi and also emphasised that it is now important for villages to become self-reliant.

To mark the occasion, PM Modi launched a unified e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile app. He said that the pandemic has given direction to the way India needs to move forward. “Coronavirus has sent so many challenges our way, but we must always learn from the situation we are in life. Coronavirus has also given us a lot to think about and taught us a lot about the way we act. It has given us direction to the way we move forward and the way we love. It has made it absolutely clear that we have to depend only on ourselves for our survival”.

PM Modi said that the website and app will keep villagers informed about every decision taken. “It will also help you do your record-keeping, from property to income to mapping of land, etc.”, he added.

