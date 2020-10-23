Trump calls India filthy during presidential debate

United States President Donald Trump referred to India’s “filthy air” during a debate. Trump also said this about Russia and China when he tried to defend his decision to pull out of the Paris accord. he also criticised his rival from the Democratic Party Joe Biden over his plans to tackle the climate crisis.

This was said during the presidential debate on Friday.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly,” said Trump ahead of the second and final debate before the elections in the US on 3 November.

“I will not sacrifice millions of jobs… thousands of companies because of the Paris Accord. It is very unfair,” he said. The debate was televised.

Trump’s remarks come days before top US officials will visit India for talks on building the India-US partnership.

This is the second time Trump has made a critical reference to India during a debate. At the first presidential debate, Trump questioned India’s coronavirus data.

Trump’s comments drew strong reactions from India. Many have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond strongly.

