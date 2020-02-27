Trump says India trip was successful

American president Donald Trump was in India for a two day visit earlier this week. He left back to the US on Tuesday night. Upon reaching back, Trump told that his India tour was successful. The President took to his social media to convey the message.

Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon- Donald Trump, President, United States of America.

Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien who accompanied him to India had also tweeted about the India trip in a positive manner. According to reports, India and US has signed a deal where US will supply India defense materials worth 3 billion dollars

Trump was accompanied by wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump. While In India, he visited Ahmedabad and Delhi. He also attended the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where thousands of people gathered. When asked about the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Trump refused to comment on it. According to reports, major business deals did not happen between both the countries. But Trump’s office stated that his visit has definitely strengthened ties between both nations.

Meanwhile, both Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a lot of criticism for refusing to talk about the CAA protests. “Mobs were beating people to death in the streets of the capital during Trump’s very successful trip to India”, tweeted media personality Chris Hayes.