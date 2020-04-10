Trump thanks India for export of drug to treat COVID-19

American President Donald Trump had requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to export the drug Hydroxychloroquine to the United States of America (USA) for treatment of COVID-19. Reportedly, the two ministers discussed about the matter last Saturday over phone. Modi had even said that the drug would not be exported due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. But the central government decided to release the anti-malarial drug to the United States to which Trump responded saying a thanks. The American President took to his Twitter to express his gratitude.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!- Donald Trump, President, United States of America.

Modi had also responded to Trump’s tweet. “Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together”, tweeted Modi.

India is one of the largest producers of Hydroxychloroquine drug. Earlier last week, Trump had warned of a retaliation if India refuses to send across the drug and Modi is believed to have sent the drug after Trump’s statement.

India had sent across 29 million doses of the drug from across three factories in Gujarat. Trump had confirmed the shipment as well.

Over 15,600 people have died in the United States from Coronavirus. Over 4,30,000 people have been tested positive. Trump had earlier warned that the United States is going to have a tough two weeks ahead with number of casualties going to rise in the coming days.