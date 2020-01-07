Trump threatens to target Iran cultural sites

Last week, Iranian military chief Qasem Solaimani was killed in a United States (US) Drone strike at the Baghdad international airport. Ever since then, there has been political tensions between US and Iran. While Iran was clearly upset with the US action, they even responded by saying that they would retaliate. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of destroying their cultural sites if a retaliation happens from their side. He said that the US has already targeted 52 Iranian cultural sites for a probable attack. Trump’s statement has created widespread criticism because it promoted war between both nations.

Trump, who returned after a vacation in Florida, stated that many US citizens have been targeted and tortured by Iranians. His tweet on Saturday night had shocked people from across the world.

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!- Donald Trump, President, United States of America.

Many top officials from the US tweeted against Trump’s statement saying how it promoted war crime. Moreover, Trump was breaching international protocols by instigating war against Iran. “You are threatening to commit war crimes. We are not at war with Iran. The American people do not want a war with Iran. This is a democracy. You do not get to start a war with Iran, and your threats put our troops and diplomats at greater risk. Stop”, tweeted US Senator Elizabeth Warren.