Trump warns America of tough week ahead

The United States of America (USA) is one of the worst affected countries due to Coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump earlier this week had said that the death toll in the country is likely to come in between one to two lakhs. Trump yet again warned Americans of a tough week ahead as Coronavirus positive cases and death toll rises in USA.

The country has come to a standstill due to the pandemic. Economy and business has also been deeply affected. The government has asked people to strictly remain indoors under isolation or quarantine.

Over 3,11,000 people have been tested positive for the virus in USA. Most number of cases are reported from New York City. Over 8400 are reported to have died. The medical and health care industry of the country is going through hard times due to lack of resources. Over 60,000 people have died worldwide with death toll being at its peak in Italy and Spain.

