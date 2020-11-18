Two-day virtual conference ‘Unnathi 2020’ raised critical issues faced by children with disabilities

‘Unnathi 2020’ was a two-day virtual conference held by Kerala based NGO Prajaahita. Held on 14 and 15 November as part of children’s day, the event aimed to enhance awareness regarding physical, mental and social well-being of children with disabilities.

Kerala-based NGO Prajaahita Foundation held a two day virtual conference on 14 and 15 November exclusively for children with disabilities as part of children’s day. With over 250 people participating, the event was a successful one welcomed by everyone who attended. Prajaahita’s founder Sooraj SK talks about the virtual conference ‘Unnathi 2020’.

Topics discussed by expert panel

Challenges faced by children with disabilities are many. Most of them are left out without solutions. ‘Unnathi 2020’ aims to break such barriers and provide a platform for children with disabilities and their parents to connect with experts to raise concerns.

Topics that were discussed on 14 November included services/schemes for children with disabilities and early interventions for children below five years and long term health care plan.

On 15 November, topics covered included oral health care for children with disabilities and psycho-social care, a topic that is not handled much by experts.

Mental health-being of children and their parents, building positive and inclusive home environment and transition from childhood to adulthood were also discussed. Experts who took sessions included Dr Priya Treesa Thomas, Dr Manjusha Warrier and Mr Arun Sadasivan, all of whom are experts from the field of psychiatric work.

Some of the other experts who spoke at the virtual conference are Mr Sureshan Puthiyadath, Prof MKC Nair and Dr Sreedevi Warrior.

A much needed initiative

“We are glad that parents, children and experts welcomed the two-day event”, says Sooraj who adds that ‘Unnathi 2020’ was done as part of Prajaahita’s ‘Soukyam’ project initiated to take care of health of people with disabilities. “Some of the topics that were widely discussed were regarding oral health care and building inclusive home environment. These are topics that aren’t discussed much”, he says.

“The purpose of the conference was to enhance awareness regarding physical, mental, and social well-being of children with disabilities”, adds Sooraj who plans to host more such events after the grand success of ‘Unnathi 2020’.

