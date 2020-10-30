Uber partners with National Association for the Blind in 8 cities

Uber has partnered with the National Association of the Blind (NAB) in Delhi to offer free rides to over 12,000 visually impaired people and caregivers between October to December 2020. The initiative has been welcomed and Uber India is praised for reaching out to people in need during a pandemic.

Covid pandemic has affected lives of lakhs of people across India, especially people with disabilities. Uber India is all set to reach out to over 12,000 visually impaired people across eight Indian cities as part of their CSR initiative. Uber will offer them free rides to schools, colleges, NGO’s, training institutes and offices between October to December 2020, an initiative that has received a lot of praise from the disabled community. Uber has partnered with the National Association of the Blind (NAB) in Delhi to implement the initiative.

Uber’s exciting collaboration

It is not just people with visual impairment, but those associated with them including caregivers can avail free services which will be available in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. They are working with local chapters of NAB in the cities along with other NGO’s partnered with NAB. The rides that are worth Rs 25 lakh is indeed a great step taken by Uber to collaborate with the disabled community.

Ever since the Covid pandemic began, Uber has been working with people in need to help them during these tough times. Their latest collaboration with NAB is one amongst it.

A much appreciated initiative

Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary of NAB says, “Uber wanted to help communities that have been affected by the pandemic. People connected with visually impaired people can use the rides, especially caregivers, but the service can be used only for educational or officials purposes and not for personal reasons”.

Verma further adds that the service that began on 28 October has been getting good reviews. “There are many visually impaired people who use public transport for travel, but it is highly risky during the Covid pandemic because they tend to hold railings etc and get infected. Moreover, there are many people who are struggling to make ends meet due to loss of jobs etc. So for them, these free rides are extremely beneficial”, he says.

There is no money exchange involved which makes this collaboration meant exclusively to reach out to visually impaired people.

Watch in Sign Language