UK firm pauses Covid-19 vaccine study after volunteer develops illness

AstraZeneca, a leading UK firm is in the forefront to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. On Tuesday, the company announced that they have paused the study after one of their volunteers developed an unexpected illness. The nature, from where the person developed the illness are matters that are yet to come to light. This is the first time that an illness is being reported while trying to develop vaccine for Covid-19.

According to the spokesperson at AstraZeneca, such illnesses can happen by chance when large trials are being done, but must be reviewed independently. AstraZeneca is developing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid infected people and deaths from across the world are rising at a rapid number. India rose to the second position of worst affected countries. Over 42 lakh cases have already been reported.

Russia, another country that has claimed a vaccine for Covid, has reached out to India to seek collaboration of Indian companies in the manufacture of the vaccine and also whether Phase 3 studies can be done here.

