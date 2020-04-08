UK PM in ICU for COVID-19 treatment

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday for Coronavirus treatment. Boris was tested positive for the virus early in March. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that Boris was provided with some oxygen support and he is not on ventilator. Medical experts are looking in detail to his health condition. Many world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to Boris.

Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Many international leaders were tested positive for Coronavirus. But Boris is one of the most high-profile leaders who is undergoing treatment for the virus, especially when there is a national emergency in Britain. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over Boris’ duties until the minister returns back to office. Over 5000 people have died in Britain from the deadly Coronavirus.

According to reports, Boris still has high temperature and cough, which are common symptoms of the virus. The minister announced to the world on 27 March that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and went into self-isolation. He was admitted to a hospital a day before being put into the ICU.

“I wish PM @BorisJohnson speedy recovery in the fight against #COVID19. He remains in our prayers and we hope to see him in good health soon. Together with help from our citizens and health workers, we can defeat this common menace”, tweeted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.

“Important to remember so many people are going through what Boris Johnson is going through right now & so many families are desperately hoping their loved ones make it through. If you’re religious, say a prayer for them all. If you’re not, wish them luck. We’re in this together”, tweeted British media personality Piers Morgan.

