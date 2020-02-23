Understanding Anosmia

Man smelling a plate of food

27 February is marked as Anosmia Awareness Day and this Sunday in our weekly series on rare diseases and disorders we look at what anosmia or the loss of the sense of smell means for people affected with it.

The sense of smell is something we all take for granted. Now imagine losing that sense. Food would taste different, you can’t smell flowers and loss of the sense of smell also puts you at risk because you would be unable to smell smoke from a fire or a gas leak. Hence, anosmia or loss of the sense of smell affects quality of life in a significant way.

Causes

  • The most common cause is nasal congestion from a cold, allergy, sinus infections or poor air quality.
  • Trauma, head injury, pesticides and chemical exposure.
  • Certain medications like antibiotics, antidepressants, cocaine, old age, radiation are other causes.

Diagnosis

If you lose the sense of smell and are not recovering from a cold or allergy, it may be a good idea to see a doctor. The doctor can check for a polyp or growth that may be affecting the ability to smell.

Treatment

Treatment is usually not needed if nasal congestion due to a cold s the cause. But if the congestion gets worse you may beed antibiotics. Chances of recovery are good if the cause is reversible like nasal inflammation. But if the underlying cause if nerve damage, recovery may be difficult.

Coping Tips

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

