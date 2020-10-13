Union health minister warns of surge in Covid cases in winter

Even when India crosses over 71 lakh Covid-19 cases, taking it to the second worst infected country worldwide, numbers are rising at alarming rates. While interacting with followers on social media, union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has warned of surge in Covid cases in the next few months. With festivals like Dusshera, Diwali and Durga puja round the corner, people are likely to break social distancing norms. Moreover, the next three to four months are going to be winter in most parts of the country due to which respiratory diseases will also be on the rise. For those prone to infections, Covid can pose a bigger health threat.

“There is no need to gather in large numbers to prove your faith or religion. You can pray to your gods at your homes. I would suggest that all of you celebrate festivals with your families. If we are careless in following coronavirus safety norms while celebrating festivals, Covid situation in the country will worsen again and can create massive problems for us”, he said adding that large gatherings in West Bengal and many parts of north India have already been reported.

Citing example of Kerala, which is now one of the largest Covid contributors in the country, the minister said that people broke all guidelines during Onam festival in September. This is what led to an outbreak of Covid infection in many parts of the state. Kerala was the first state to report community spread as well.

Harsh Vardhan also stated that United Kingdom is one of the countries that had reported increase in number of cases during winter. A high rate of transmission is also likely during the season.

More than 71 lakh people have been reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 or novel Coronavirus. The death toll in India has risen to over 1 lakh. Ever since economic activities have re-started in full swing, there has been an alarming rise in cases.