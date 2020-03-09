  • Union Health Ministry Advisory on coronavirus – Get the details here

Union Health Ministry Advisory on coronavirus – Get the details here

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in India now stands at 39. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory on how people can protect themselves from getting infected. The advisory has also been put as a phone alert on Jio and BSNL phones. Get the details here.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has issued an advisory following the growing number of cases of coronavirus in India. The details of the advisory are given below. Please pay attention and stay safe.

Stay safe with these steps

Prevent spread of the virus with these measures:

  • Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or a tissue while coughing or sneezing.
  • Wash hands frequently and throughly with soap and water.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Keep 1 metre distance.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who is sneezing or coughing or feels breathless.
  • If required visit the nearest health facility or call the helpline +91 11 2397 8046.

The ministry website also mentions an email where people can write in with questions. Email ncov2019@gmail.com

Watch in Sign Language

