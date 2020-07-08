United States formally withdraws from WHO

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America (USA) had earlier stated that they are withdrawing all the support to World Health Organization (WHO). They have formally started the withdrawing process as well.

USA is one of the largest drug producers in the world. From polio to measles and mental health, USA has been producing drugs for nations across the world. But Coronavirus has been taking a heavy toll on the nation with over 28 lakh positive cases from across the country. According to reports, Trump has informed the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he has started the pullout process.

The novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 is believed to have originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China. Trump had accused China of not taking any efforts to control the virus spread due to which Coronavirus spread to all parts of the world.