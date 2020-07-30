  • Unlock 3- Night curfew ends, gyms & yoga centers can reopen

Unlock 3- Night curfew ends, gyms & yoga centers can reopen

crowded streets of india

The central government issued new guidelines on Wednesday. In unlock 3, night curfew has been completely taken off across India. Gyms and yoga centers can reopen in non-containment zones. Educational institutions and cinema halls will remain closed. Public gatherings have also been banned completely.

Swimming pools, metro rail, bars and auditoriums will remain shut until further notice. People above 65 years of age, children below 10 years, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses must stay indoors.

On 15 August which is Independence Day, events can be held across the country. But guidelines for social distancing must be followed without fail.

Many states have been imposing lockdowns on and off as a measure to control spread of the virus. In some parts of the country, community spread has also been reported.

In India, the number of Coronavirus cases have crossed over 15 lakhs. There is a daily rise in over 50,000 cases being reported from across the country. More than 34,000 deaths have already been reported. Experts have pointed out that the number of cases will increase in days to come. The World Health Organization had stated that a vaccine for Coronavirus is unlikely until early 2021. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat remains to be the worst affected states in India.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Image os people driving through rain

Headlines

Over 100 dead, 25 lakh affected in Assam floods

coronavirus

Headlines

Mumbai records lowest single-day Covid cases in 3 months

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

US, Brazil & India can deal with pandemic, says WHO

coronavirus

Headlines

India records over 13 lakh Covid cases

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Samadhan Goyam is changing the lives of children in meaningful ways

Get-hooked

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury- SCI

Accessibility

Bringing adaptive fashion to the world, the Aarambh way

Get-hooked

#ChampionsWithCP – Miranda House student Anushka Tiwari aims to make the world a better place for people with disabilities