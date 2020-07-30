Unlock 3- Night curfew ends, gyms & yoga centers can reopen

The central government issued new guidelines on Wednesday. In unlock 3, night curfew has been completely taken off across India. Gyms and yoga centers can reopen in non-containment zones. Educational institutions and cinema halls will remain closed. Public gatherings have also been banned completely.

Swimming pools, metro rail, bars and auditoriums will remain shut until further notice. People above 65 years of age, children below 10 years, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses must stay indoors.

On 15 August which is Independence Day, events can be held across the country. But guidelines for social distancing must be followed without fail.

Many states have been imposing lockdowns on and off as a measure to control spread of the virus. In some parts of the country, community spread has also been reported.

In India, the number of Coronavirus cases have crossed over 15 lakhs. There is a daily rise in over 50,000 cases being reported from across the country. More than 34,000 deaths have already been reported. Experts have pointed out that the number of cases will increase in days to come. The World Health Organization had stated that a vaccine for Coronavirus is unlikely until early 2021. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat remains to be the worst affected states in India.