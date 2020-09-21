Unlock 4.0- Schools to partially re-open from today

The central government guidelines permits partial re-opening of schools from today. Students between classes 9-12 will be allowed to visit their schools to seek guidance from teachers. But only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to open.

The guidelines also states that schools can allow fifty percent of teaching and non-teaching staffs inside their premises, and this applies to schools in both states and union territories across India. Meanwhile, primary classes will remain shut.

Different states have come up with policies and their set of guidelines for re-opening of schools. In Andhra Pradesh, schools and other educational institutions will remain shut till 30 September taking into account the number of rising Covid cases in the state.

Bihar and Goa have opened up schools, but children and parents have been asked to take all safety precautions. Schools in Kerala are likely to reopen only by October end. Gujarat government has also refrained from opening of schools due to rapid rise in Covid cases. Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh governments have also refused to open up schools anytime soon. Students of classes 9 to 12 at Punjab have been allowed to visit schools on a voluntary basis after getting written consent from their parents or guardians.

Meanwhile, India is seeing an alarming spike in Covid cases. The number of infected people rose to 54 lakh and more than 87,000 people have died from Covid infection. India ranks second in the world in number of Covid cases.

Watch in Sign Language