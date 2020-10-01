Unlock 5.0- Schools, cinema halls, multiplexes can open

On Thursday, as unlock 4 came to an end, the central government announced new set of guidelines for unlock 5. More restrictions have been taken away.

Schools and college can re-open from 15 October. States and concerned institutions can take a call on this. No student must be forced to attend school if they are unwilling. Students must also have a written consent from parents in case they are attending classes. This applies from lower to higher classes and colleges as well. Online teaching and distance learning will be encouraged.

Cinemas, multiplexes and theaters will be allowed to re-open with up to 50 percent seating capacity. Newer guidelines to be followed at these places, which are highly prone to Covid, will be released soon.

Exhibition halls can also re-open, but with limited number of people. In closed spaces, not more than 200 people will be allowed.

International air travel, which has been barred for more than six months now, will still remain. Containment zones will have strict lockdowns till 31 October.

India, ranked as the world’s second most Covid-19 infected nation, is witnessing a rising number of cases. The country has already crossed the 62 lakh line and the numbers are expected to rise drastically in days to come.

80,472 infections were reported in the last 24 hours and the recoveries had surged to over 52 lakh. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remains to be states with highest number of Covid infections. Kerala, a state which had managed to earlier flatten the Covid curve has been reporting over 8000 cases continuously for two days.

The nation-wide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March. There was complete shutdown of all activities across the nation for over a month.

