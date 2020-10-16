Unlock 5- Cinema halls, multiplexes open in many cities

As part of unlock 5, cinema halls and multiplexes opened up in many cities on Thursday by following strict guidelines and protocols issued by the central government. Cinema halls opened in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Taking into account rising number of Covid cases, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and north eastern states ensured that their cinema halls remain shut.

Here are some of the guidelines that will be followed at cinema halls, multiplexes

• Only fifty percent seats can be occupied. Show timings will be staggered and social distancing must be maintained. Thermal screening will be done at all the entry points.

• Cinema hall, multiplex staffs will wear all protective gears. Providing phone numbers are a must to ensure contact-tracing.

• At the food and beverage section, all products will be sterilized under UV rays for at least eight minutes before being handed over to the customer. Popcorn containers will have lids. Prices of all the products will remain the same in spite of additional safety measures.

• Covid safety norms and precautions will be shown on-screen before and after the movie.

According to officials, screenings in theaters will be held only between 12-8 pm. Digital ticket booking and payments are encouraged to reduce contact. Though there were no new releases, some of the movies that were already released in cinema halls were re-released. This included Thappad, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Tanhaji, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and War.

