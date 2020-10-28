Unlock 5 guidelines to remain till 30 November

crowded streets of india

The central government had begun unlock 5 in September. On Tuesday, it confirmed that guidelines for unlock 5 will remain in force till 30 November. Many restrictions were eased as part of the unlock 5.

Cinema halls and multiplexes were allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity. Though states like Karnataka and Delhi, in spite of steep rise in Covid cases opened theaters and multiplexes, many other states refused to. They will be allowed to open only in non-containment zones.

No restrictions will be imposed on inter-state or intra-state travel for passengers and goods.

International travel for people who have been permitted by the central government will be allowed. With international flights still not fully operating, tourism will not be promoted.

All state and UT governments were allowed to choose if they want schools to be re-opened. In Karnataka, government is all set to open colleges though online classes will be promoted more.

The number of Covid cases in India have touched over 79 lakhs and more than 1,20,000 deaths have been reported.

