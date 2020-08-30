Unlock4 – Get the details here

People gathered on the streets

Metro train services can resume in a phased manner from 7 September and no lockdowns can’t be imposed outside containment zones. These are the new steps announced by the central government to ease COVID-19 restrictions as part of the fourth phase of unlocking.

Social, political, academic, sports, religious and other functions will be allowed with a limit of 100 people as part of the new rules from 21 September. Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. This phase, called “Unlock 4”, will be in effect till 30 September.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7th September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in next few days.”

States may allow up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily across India. Around 70,000 new infections are being reported every day. India is recording the world’s highest daily spike in coronavirus figures since early this month.

