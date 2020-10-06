UP police order probe into manhandling Priyanka Gandhi

Last week, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who tried to visit the Hathas gang-rape victim’s family was stopped by Uttar Pradesh (UP) police, to be precise from Gautam Buddh Nagar station. The UP police apologized for manhandling Priyanka and also ordered for a probe into the incident.

In videos and photos that circulated on social media, a policeman could be seen holding Priyanka by her kurta during an argument between cops and Congress supporters. The incident happened at the DND flyover toll plaza at Noida.

In a district police statement, it said that Noida police regrets the incident with handling Priyanka Gandhi and apologize to her. “The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior lady officer. We, at Noida Police, are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of women”, the statement further added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi while trying to enter Hathras, was also pushed by cops and he fell down on the road. The UP police received heavy criticism for the incident.

Rahul and Priyanka later ensured to visit the Hathras victim’s family on Saturday. They were accompanied by 30 Congress MP’s.