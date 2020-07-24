US, Brazil & India can deal with pandemic, says WHO

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

USA, Brazil and India are the worst affected countries where the Covid-19 virus spread is high. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies program on Thursday said that all the three countries can deal with the Covid-19 pandemic because they are ‘powerful, able, democratic countries who have tremendous internal capacity to deal with the pandemic’.

USA has been ranked as the top-most country with extremely high number of virus cases which is rising rapidly every day. There has been widespread criticism that USA President Donald Trump is not taking effective measures to control the virus spread. On Thursday, the country recorded over 1000 deaths in 24 hours. Over 1 lakh deaths have already been reported from across USA.

Brazil, which is the second worst hit country has recorded over 2 million positive cases. Over 85,000 people have died. President Jair Bolsonaro was tested positive for Covid-19 for a third time. He is under quarantine and will be working from home. Officials had stated that the situation is not under control in the country.

In spite of lockdowns, India has not been able to control spread of Covid-19 virus. Over 12 lakh cases have been recorded till now and the death toll has risen to 30,000 in the country which is the third most hit country.

With no vaccines likely to be introduced soon, experts have pointed out the number of infected people are going to rise across the world. WHO had pointed out that a Covid-19 vaccine is unlikely before early 2021.

