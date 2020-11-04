US elections – Close finish likely

The US presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between current US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden shrinking. This is especially the case in key battle ground states

77-year-old Biden is leading Trump in the key states by a small margin. Biden’s lead has shrunk over the last few days, as Trump and his family have been campaigning aggressively. Trump and his family have held as many as 40 rallies in the last three days of the election.Trump was holding five rallies in five key battleground States – North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Biden, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, along with the former president Barack Obama have increased their public appearances.

A majority of the mainstream media says Trump will have a tough time winning the election. But Trump’s supporters say the election does not reflect the ground situation.

Experts are predicting that Trump could lead in the initial hours of counting on 3 November 3 but that Biden could go ahead in the last stage. Results will not be known immediately this time. As counting happens over many days, it is predicted that crucial states could support Biden.

Watch in Sign Language