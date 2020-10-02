US President Donald Trump & wife are Covid+

US President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted.

President Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties during quarantine along with the first lady, said the president’s doctor.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” was the statement issues. “I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Trump and his wife will stay in isolate for 14 days as will others who have been exposed to them.

US stock markets fell sharply today after the news. This could cause a new wave of market volatility ahead of the presidential election in November.

One of his closest associated Hope Hicks has also come down with the virus.

