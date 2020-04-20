US President Trump warns China over coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump has warned that China could face consequences if it was knowingly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.”It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. “And now the whole world is suffering because of it.”

Trump said this when asked whether China should suffer consequences over the pandemic which began in Wuhan in December and has left more than 157,000 people dead around the world.

“If they were knowingly responsible, certainly,” he said. “If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake.”But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences,” Trump said.

Was it a mistake that got out of control or was it done deliberately? That’s a big difference between those two. In either event they should have let us go in. We asked to go in early. And they didn’t want us in. I think they knew it was something bad and they were embarrassed.- Donald Trump, United States President

Trump also said that he was waiting to see what emerged from China’s internal investigation into the outbreak. The Trump administration has said it doesn’t rule out that the novel coronavirus was spread accidentally from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who had earlier alleged that the US military may have brought the virus into China, has rejected US media reports on the subject and said there is no scientific basis.