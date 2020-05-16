US to send 200 mobile ventilators to India

The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators to help India fight Covid-19. Each ventilator is estimated to cost about one million rupees. The consignment will arrive by the end of May.

US President Donald Trump had announced the decision to send the ventilators on Twitter to highlight the close ties between the two countries. This comes after reports that India’s coronavirus cases have crossed the tally of China, where the outbreak started.

“We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” said President Trump. He later described PM Modi as a “good friend of mine” and told reporters that the US is working closely with India.

US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

This move on the part of the US comes weeks after PM Modi acted on Trump’s request to reverse a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that was called a “game changer” by President Trump.