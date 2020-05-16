Headlines May 17, 2020
US to send 200 mobile ventilators to India
The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators to help India fight Covid-19. Each ventilator is estimated to cost about one million rupees. The consignment will arrive by the end of May.
US President Donald Trump had announced the decision to send the ventilators on Twitter to highlight the close ties between the two countries. This comes after reports that India’s coronavirus cases have crossed the tally of China, where the outbreak started.
“We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” said President Trump. He later described PM Modi as a “good friend of mine” and told reporters that the US is working closely with India.
US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.
This move on the part of the US comes weeks after PM Modi acted on Trump’s request to reverse a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that was called a “game changer” by President Trump.
Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today
We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!