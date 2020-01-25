US urges release of J&K leaders

jammu and kashmir united states

Earlier this month, a group of foreign leaders had visited Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after scrapping of Article 370. Most of the leaders in J&K are still under detention. Alice Wells, who is the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia of United States urged the central government to release all the J&K leaders as soon as possible.

Significant that the US State Dept has repeated its concerns on detentions of political leaders in Kashmir and Internet restrictions, just after the US Ambassador went to J&K with other envoys at govt of India’s invitation. Trip itself is described as an “important step” by State- Nidhi Razdan, Journalist.

Reportedly, the foreign leaders had requested to meet prominent J&K leaders Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. But they were denied permission.

The situation remains tense in J&K. The Supreme Court had ordered central government to rebuke internet due to which people now have access. The central government has been facing a lot of criticism for their stand of J&K leaders. Severe restrictions have been imposed in most parts of J&K even now.

