Use of face masks can prevent 2 lakh Covid deaths in India, says study

The widespread use of face masks and maintaining social distancing measures can prevent at least two lakh coronavirus disease-related deaths by 1 December. This is according to a new study done by a university in the United States.

The new data emphasises the critical need for people to follow the norms regarding face masks, maintaining social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Masks can reduce disease transmission by 40% for individuals and in aggregate at population level you can see results for India. The use of masks doesn’t impede any economic activity. Besides, it’s extremely cost-effective,” said Dr Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington.

The face masks don’t need to be high-end ones such as N-95. Cloth masks will do just fine,” says the study.

India may report nearly five lakh deaths due to Covid-19 by 1 December because of the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the use of masks at the current level, according to the study. If the healthcare crisis worsens, 13 states are staring at over 10,000 Covid-19-related deaths each by 1 December, warns the study.

So far only Maharashtra has reported over 10,000 deaths because of the contagion.

The study also says that India’s response to Covid-19 has produced some significant successes that highlight the opportunity to restrict the pandemic’s toll in the country.

