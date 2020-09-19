UP policeman suspended for assaulting disabled man, probe ordered

A policeman in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh has been suspended after he was caught on camera assaulting a disabled person. A video of the assault, shared widely on social media, has attracted outrage especially because none of the other policemen present did anything to stop the attack.

The Kannauj Police in Uttar Pradesh pressurised to take strong action after a video showing a policeman brutally assaulting a disabled man went viral on social media.

The video shows the policeman slapping the disabled man on the back of the head and pushing him to the ground at a police station in Kannauj. Kannauj is located over 100-km outside the state capital Lucknow. Even worse, other policemen present around him did not step in to stop the attack but just watched on as the disabled man was dragged in front of them.

The disabled man, who drives an e-rickshaw, said that the policeman abused and assaulted him for picking up passengers by the side of a road. The policeman however claims the disabled man misbehaved when he was asked to pick up passengers from the side of the road. He also said that the rickshaw puller abused him.

This is the video of the attack that has been shared widely on social media:

Other policemen stood by

The outrage on social media forced the Uttar Pradesh Police to finally take action. Amarendra Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kannauj district, said the policeman was suspended from duty. A probe has also been ordered.

Strict action was taken by the accused following the report of Inspector Saurikh, i ncharge of police station where the unfortunate incident to the person with a disability took place. The accused accused of abusing Divyang (differently-abled person) was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him. – Kannauj Police

In the video, a lady, who appears to be the rickshaw driver’s wife, can be seen pleading for her husband to be spared.

The incident has been condemned widely as yet another instance of the highhandedness and brutality displayed by the UP Police.

The Disability Rights Advocacy Group (DRAG) has asked for the strongest possible action. “Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 provides for punishment for the crimes of atrocities committed on the disabled. Take strict action against police”.

“This is the true face of UP Police” tweeted journalist Rohini Singh. “A disabled man was beaten while his wife watched helplessly. His crime? He drives an e-rickshaw and did not give money to the cops. Welcome to Ram Rajya where extortion isn’t a crime. Refusing to pay up is. Sickening”.

Another tweet from Pravesh Kumar asked for the strongest possible action. “Sir, your Uttar Pradesh Police treats a disabled person like animals, shame on the police administration. The strongest action should be taken against this policeman and it should be dismissed”.

