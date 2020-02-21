‘Valentine Prom’ evening will celebrate love for youngsters with disabilities

‘The Special Mom’, a parent support group based out of Delhi and Gurgaon is organizing ‘Valentine Prom’ evening for youngsters with disabilities. The event that is scheduled to happen on 22 February is a dance evening for youngsters with disabilities who are over 11 years of age, organised as part of Valentine’s Day. This is the second edition of ‘Valentine Prom’, a day that aims to celebrate fun, friendship and love.

It has been over a week since Valentine’ Day got over, but love is still in the air. ‘The Special Mom’, a parent support group based out of Delhi and Gurgaon, is organizing a Valentine’s special event ‘Valentin Prom’ for youngsters with all kinds of disabilities. The team had organized this last year and the event was a huge success. ‘Valentine Prom’ is all set to happen on 22 February at the Imperfecto Patio at Mayfield Garden in Gurgaon. For over 20 youngsters with disabilities who have registered for this event, ‘Valentine Prom’ evening is going to be all about fun and excitement.

Celebrate prom with loved ones

Prom parties, a trend seen in abroad countries, is mainly a dance party for high school students. In India, this is not very popular. But Kreeti Mitra Bhatia, founder of ‘The Special Mom’, decided to introduce this to youngsters of the disability community in India. Last year, she conducted the event which was a grand success. That is why Kreeti, who has a son with autism, wants more participants to join in this year as well.

It is going to be a fun prom evening. Prom is where you dance as a couple. The event is mainly for children above 11 years of age. I want to create opportunities for older children with disabilities where they can also be part of mainstream society. They don’t have anything to explore on. – Kreeti Mitra Bhatia, Founder, The Special Mom

Kreeti and her team has roped in almost ten volunteers to reach out to youngsters with disabilities during the event. Most of them are students and some others work as teachers.



An evening of fun

Doors are open to children with all kinds of disabilities including autism, Down syndrome and other physical disabilities. They can enjoy an evening with dance and music. “Most importantly, they get to be themselves. After all, everybody wants to have fun”, says Kreeti.

In a society where youngsters with disabilities are still not fully accepted, ‘Valentine Prom’ is definitely a great start towards inclusion. The event is scheduled to happen for two hours between 5-7 pm. “We want to keep the event short and sweet because we have many non-verbal youngsters who are going to be part of it. They might get anxious or upset after some time”, says Kreeti.

Relaxed evening for parents

According to Kreeti, what makes the event more special is that parents can leave their children in safe hands for two hours until the event gets over. It is open for those who wants to attend it. “When it comes to parents, they are always worried about their child who has a disability. I know it well because my son has autism. They do not want to leave their child’s side because it is unpredictable. At ‘Valentine Prom’ they can be assured of the safety of their child”, says Kreeti.

Eventually, teaching youngsters with disabilities to become independent without their parents around is equally important. In the coming few months, Kreeti plans to do a similar event for children between the age group of 7-10 years. But for now, she is waiting to see how her second edition of ‘Valentine Prom’ goes. “Parents tend to have separation anxiety when they leave their child alone somewhere. It is indeed a huge thing. But all that must be tackled”, says Kreeti.

Manisha Mishra’s 24 year old son who has autism was part of last year’s ‘Valentine Prom’. This year, Manisha will be a volunteer at the event. “My son had a great time last year. It is the first time that a prom evening is being held for our children. Usually, our kids are stared, looked down and judged when we go somewhere. But at ‘Valentine Prom’, they all have a great time. Nobody stares at them. Everyone danced and enjoyed to their heart’s fill”, says Manisha.

For more details, you can contact Kreeti at +91 98715-35351.

