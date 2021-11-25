Varija Life to hold the Second Edition of National Ability Summit-India 2021

VARIJA LIFE a Not-for-Profit Organisation is conducting the 2nd edition of NATIONAL ABILITY SUMMIT-2021, a virtual international conference for disability awareness in order to stir up action for an inclusive global society. 70+ speakers from over 20 countries will be LIVE on social media spanning over two days, 2nd and 3rd December on occasion of International Day for Disability.

National Ability Summit is a platform for world leaders from government bodies, educational institutions, health institutions, private and public sectors to share their learning curve and collectively draw a 360-degree approach to address physical and mental health for the global community at large.

The summit will address various issues pertaining to Employment and Human Resource for People with Disabilities (PWD), Investments in The Disability Sector, Digital Accessibility, Disability Journalism, Media Inclusion, Entertainment, Sports for People with Disability, Accessible Transport, Accessible Tourism, Inclusive Living, After Care Homes and Community Based Rehabilitation, Power of Identity, Disability Policy, Inclusive Education and Mental Health to name a few.

It is first time in the world that disability conversations encompass such a wide horizon with global experts from over 20 countries.

“This year’s theme is inspired by UN’s sustainable development goal, Leave no one behind (LNOB). Our conversation focus at NAS will be how to eradicate barriers for people to access services, resources and equal opportunities, people with disabilities in particular.” Varija Bajaj, Convenor NAS & Founder Varija Life

Disability inclusion is not a philosophy, or a theoretical exercise- it’s a means to ensuring participation, voice, accountability, access to services and equity for persons with disabilities.” adds Charlotte McClain -Nhlapo, Global Disability Advisor -World Bank Group (USA)

“It is critical for every organization on the planet to focus on accessibility and disability inclusion. Every school, every business, every government institution, every hospital, every non-profit organization. We must do better in making the world more accessible and inclusive for the 1.3 billion people who live with disability. The time is now.”emphasised Lori Samuels – Accessibility Director – NBCUniversal Media (USA)

Dr. Grishma Shah – Co-Convener National Ability Summit, Co-Director – Chicago ReelAbilities Film Festival (USA) proudly stated “National Ability Summit has grown to become a disability think tank where people from around the world share their challenges and learning curves on disability inclusion with leaders in the disability movement. Some talks have grown into collaborations while others have taken what they learned at NAS and implemented it in their side of the world.”

Emphasising on collective responsibility Gurpreet Kaur, Head of Global Accessibility -Twitter (USA) stated that “Accessibility is everybody’s job!”.

Dr. Nimesh G Desai-Director, IHBAS resonated on the urgent need of community support and will be moderating sessions addressing Mental Health, After Care Homes and Community Based Rehabilitation at the summit. Shilpi Kapoor, Founder-BarrierBreak & 247 Accessible Documents & Newz Hook (INDIA) will be steering sessions on digital accessibility and its imperative need post covid. Keely Cat- Wells – CEO – C Talent from USA and Nikki Hind, Australian 1st Blind Fashion Designer from AUSTRALIA will be moderating sessions on inclusive entertainment and journalism respectively.

“I’m thrilled to be a participant in this important conversation at the National Ability Summit. It’s my belief that we work better when we work together which is why I am privileged to listen to and learn from other leaders in their field so that we can all be better allies and advocates for each other and our wider disability community.” says Lisa Cox – Disability Affairs Officer – Media Diversity Australia

