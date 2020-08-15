Varun Dhawan demands CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Actor Varun Dhawan is the latest to join a social media campaign seeking a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He did this under the hashtag “CBIforSSR”.

Varun Dhawan posted hours after Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Kriti Sanon and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram demanding a CBI probe into the actor’s death. Similar demands have been made by actors Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra and Mr Rajput’s close friend Mahesh Shetty.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died on 14 June. The Mumbai police said it was death by suicide.

Mr Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and many others have joined the campaign using hashtags like “CBIforSSR” and “JusticeForSSR“.

I pray that the Truth comes out SOON..,, His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure. – Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Actor

The CBI recently launched an investigation based on an FIR registered in Bihar by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family against Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating the actor. Mr Rajput’s father KK Singh has accused Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, of taking money from his son’s accounts and mentally harassing him.

The Supreme Court is hearing Ms Chakraborty’s request to transfer all cases, including the one filed in Bihar, to the Mumbai Police.

In its written submissions in the Supreme Court on the actress’s plea, the Maharashtra government has said the case in Patna is politically motivated. It said that the Bihar Police cannot register an FIR in the case and carry out any investigation on the ground of alleged lack of action on the part of the Mumbai Police.