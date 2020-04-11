#StayandPlay – Learn the art of making doughnuts like a pro from marathoner Varun Sawant

The coronavirus lockdown is a good time to hone your cooking skills. After all there’s no better way to kill the boredom and keep everyone else at home happy? Today we bring you the recipe to bake those perfect doughnuts from marathoner Varun Sawant.

If you thought Varun Sawant’s talents were limited to running marathons, think again. This Mumbai youth on the autism spectrum has some incredible cooking skills too.

23-year-old Varun is doing a B.Sc in Hospitality at Patkar Varde College and has acquired much confidence and flair in the kitchen. “Varun has been cooking different dishes and sending the pictures to his college”, explains mom Darshana Chavan Sawant. This means a range of tempting treats are being rolled out of the kitchen at the Sawant residence every day. “I have never seen him work independently in the kitchen and he is so skilful”, says a proud Darshana.

We asked Darshana to share the recipe of one of the dishes Varun makes best. “His doughnuts were beautiful to look at and tasty”, she says. “The way he rolled out the batter, cut it up and made the chocolate sauce in the double boiler was so wonderful that I ended taking a video of it. I realised how much he has learned and the many skills he has acquired”.

So here is the recipe for Varun’s Homemade Doughnuts in his words.

INGREDIENTS:

Egg – 1

Milk – 1 tablespoon. Make sure its lukewarm.

Salt – A pinch

Yeast – Half tablespoon.

Sugar – 1 and a half tablespoon

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Plain flour – 1 cup

Wheat flour – 4 tablespoons/one third cup

METHOD:

Take a bowl, crack an egg in it and whisk well. Now add milk, mix well.

Now add oil, salt, yeast, sugar, vanilla essence and mix well.

Now add plain flour and what flour little at a time and make a soft dough of it.

Tuck the dough in, cover it with a plate and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, take the dough out and start rolling it with the help of flour dust.

You can adjust the thickness according to your choice.

Take cookie cutter or a small bowl for making doughnuts and a small cup to make a hole in the doughnuts.

Now start frying the doughnuts and for this we need medium heat oil.

That’s it! Try it out and tell us how it turned out.

Also Read: