Vipin Janardhanan proves that disability is no barrier to become independent & successful

39 year old Bengaluru-based Vipin Janardhanan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age. Today, he works as an admin assistant at leading MNC called General Electric. Vipin’s journey towards being empowered began at a very young age. He proves how a person with disability can lead an independent and successful life with the right guidance.

When Vipin Janardhanan was born, there was very less awareness about cerebral palsy during that time. But he has beaten all odds to emerge as a successful, independent young man. Now 39 years old, Vipin who is currently working at General Electric (GE) as an admin assistant proves how one can be independent amidst any odds. Bengaluru-based Vipin has also been experimenting with his skills during lockdown period. He just identified a hidden talent, that he is an amazing writer.

Growing up years

Vipin was born in a small town in Kerala. Soon after birth, his parents realized that their soon needed medical help. Since no doctors in Kerala could reach out to them, the family decided to seek help from Bengaluru where a specialist diagnosed Vipin with cerebral palsy.

The family then decided to settle down in Bengaluru and provided Vipin with best medical facilities. After completing his class 10 and 12 from a special school, Vipin pursued an under-graduation course in Public Administration.

Meanwhile, he experimented with his skills, tried his hand in a few tasks. Vipin then landed a job at the famous MNC GE. He joined in the year 2001 and has been a part of the company ever since then. When Vipin turns back and looks at his journey of 18 years, he says that it has indeed been a learning curve.

Journey with General Electricals

Vipin asserts that a wonderful bunch of colleagues and disabled-friendly workplace is what makes GE stand out from the rest.

“I have tried my hand in different sections at GE and I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the organization”, he says. They ensured that the office has wheelchair facilities exclusively made for Vipin after The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 was introduced. They have also enhanced facilities for disabled people inside the office space.

Currently, Vipin is the only person with a disability who works at GE. “We had a handful of people with disabilities being part of our company, coming and then leaving. It is not always easy to accommodate jobs for disabled people. It must suit them too. I joined the company as a replacement and I’am glad I could grow while being here”, he says.

Vipin’s job mainly involves handling couriers, Xerox and so on. He also works on stationery report and procurement too. Vipin has also been working on environment health and safety. In fact, he does everything in his best to reach out to his colleagues who needs his help.

An independent, young man

Vipin loves experimenting with his skills. He has always been a passionate and voracious reader. His new found love is writing, and has been penning down his thoughts, an activity that he started doing during lockdown.

“I believe nothing is impossible if we try and put in our best. But each person with cerebral palsy has different needs and requirements. If you are able to do something with satisfaction, then nothing like it!”, he says.

Vipin lives with his parents, sister and her family in Bengaluru. He points out that he couldn’t have achieved anything without their love and support.

“When Vipin was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, we did not know anything about the disability. So we just followed whatever the doctors guided us to do. We made sure to give him therapies without fail. As parents, we want to stick on to him throughout his journey”, says Vipin’s mother Padmavathi.

