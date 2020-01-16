Virat criticised for batting decisions

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has defended India’s loss by 10 wickets in the first one day international (ODI) to Australia. Virat, who batted at number four, did not perform well at the match. The first match in the three-day series was played in Mumbai.

This was Australia’s biggest ever ODI victory over India, by margin of wickets. Virat got out at 16 runs and said that his decision to bat at number four instead of three did not work in India’s favour. He said he is “allowed to experiment a bit”.

Virat batted at number four to fit in KL Rahul in the batting order. Rahul scored 47 runs off 61 balls.

It’s about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit. We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. – Virat Kohli, India cricket captain

Australia are now ahead by one match in the series. Virat said he is hoping to bounce back in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. “This is a chance for the team to bounce back”.

The third and final ODI will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Many experts have commented on Virat’s choice.“He has won so many games for India at number three. There is no need to change that,” said former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar also criticised the move. “If India continue with this, it might be pushed to the same situation that it was in the past.”