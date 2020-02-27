Assistive technology experience & resource centre for visually impaired people opens in Delhi

The National Association for the Blind in New Delhi is opening Beyond Eyes, a first of its kind

assistive technology experience and resource centre for visually impaired people. The centre aims to enable the community to experience the empowering effect of assistive technologies.

Assistive technologies are changing the lives of people with disabilities in multiple ways. There have been remarkable developments in technologies for blind and low vision people, with many of them developed in India. These devices and solutions when adopted can enable visually impaired people to lead productive lives.

Not enough info about latest tech among blind

Unfortunately many visually impaired people, their families and teachers are unaware of these developments. Even if they are aware, they have no idea where to access them. The National Association for the Blind, New Delhi, is aiming to change this with the launch of Beyond Eyes. This is an experience-cum-resource centre supported by a training unit and help desk where visually impaired people can experience the transformative effect of these assistive technologies.

Beyond Eyes is a collaborative initiative of the American India Foundation and the National Association for the Blind. The centre will reach out to a broad range of people, including children and senior citizens, teachers, employers, technology trainers, NGOs and even the mainstream society. – Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary, National Association for the Blind, New Delhi

On display at Beyond Eyes will be assistive technologies relating to a broad spectrum of life. This includes:

Reading and writing solutions – This includes magnification software, writing frames, social pens, lamps etc.

– This includes magnification software, writing frames, social pens, lamps etc. Independent living solutions – Talking watches, cooking appliances, etc.

– Talking watches, cooking appliances, etc. Recreation – Accessible games and educational games.

– Accessible games and educational games. Independent reading and writing solutions .

. Mobility aids – Canes, smart canes, navigation apps.

– Canes, smart canes, navigation apps. Braille literacy – Learning and writing instruments.

– Learning and writing instruments. Artificial intelligence-based devices– Alexa, Google Home, etc.

The centre will be formally opened on 27 February from 3 pm to 5 pm at the National Association for the Blind, at Sector 5, R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

Come and gain a first hand insight into the life changing impact of assistive technologies.

