Voice Vision extends registration for matrimonial meet as a Valentine’s Day treat!

Mumbai-based NGO Voice Vision has extended the registration date for its annual matrimonial meet to 15 February. The event will be held on 23 February and is open to people across disability types.

Mumbai-based social worker Pranita Pagare, who has a visually impaired daughter, was initially sceptical when she heard about NGO Voice Vision’s annual matrimonial event for people with disabilities. “I had heard of events like these where organisers take money from people for registrations. I also felt that this was an event for totally blind people and why go for it when my daughter is partially blind”.

Attending the matrimonial event last year changed her mind completely. “The negativity has gone away and we should not have fixed ideas about what kind of disabilities the partners our children choose should have”.

Changing mindsets among disabled community

It is this kind of attitudinal change that Voice Vision has been able to create through its popular annual matrimonial meets. Launched in 2013, the event attracts people from across India.

“When we started in 2013, we would get about 30-40 participants every year and now it’s well over 100”, says NGO founder Sushmeetha Bubna. The event is open to people of all religions and disability types. This year’s event is on 23 February and as a special Valentine’s Day offer, registrations have been extended to 15 February.

Sarita Rautera met her husband Anirudh Pathak, who is deaf at the matrimonial meet in 2018. A shared interest for adventure and travel led to an instant connection. They became friends and got married in December 2019.

This is a very important event as it gives disabled people a chance to find life partners. Voice Vision’s matrimonial meets are very well organised and the atmosphere is such that we can ask questions freely and talk to people. – Sarita Rautera, Met husband at Voice Vision meet

Matrimonial event open to all disability types

Sushmeetha’s role is not just limited to organising the event. She also intermediates when required. Like with Ajit Rathore and Vishakha Shinde who met in 2017 at the matrimonial meet. They liked each other instantly but the differences in their castes bothered both families.

“Many parents are resistant to their children talking to a potential partner by themselves”, says Sushmeetha. “They need counselling more!”.

