Docudrama ‘Walking Mind’ about people with Brittle Bone disease releases on YouTube

The docudrama ‘Walking Mind’ narrates story of people with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Directed by Kerala based Bharat Chand, ‘Walking Mind’ was released on YouTube by leading South Indian film star Parvathy Thiruvothu on 9 June. The makers of the docudrama are hoping that more people will watch it and have an awareness about lives of people with OI.

Brittle Bone Disease or Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) leads to fragile bones that break easily. So the person affected by this is clearly unable to lead a normal life. Docudrama ‘Walking Mind’ highlights this. Directed by Kerala based film-maker Bharat Chand, ‘Walking Mind’ brings to audience the unique stories of people with OI who have battled all odds to live a life of dignity in the society. The docudrama was released on YouTube by popular South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on 9 June. Indeed, it received a lot of applause from social media users.

Journey towards making of ‘Walking Mind

Bharat, who is based in Trivandrum, completed his education in Abu Dhabi and Kerala. An engineering graduate, this youngster was always keen on making movies. Bharat was closely associated with people with OI because his aunty Latha Nair was one amongst the founders of NGO ‘Amrithavarshini’. Bharat’s curiosity to talk about life of people with OI began from there. He decided to share their stories to the world and he knew he did it best through films.

The shooting for the 77 minutes docudrama began in 2014. ‘Walking Mind’ also won an official selection to ‘All Lights India International Film Festival 2015’.

I was fortunate enough to have been exposed to over 86 people with OI, all under one roof. Thanks to ‘Amrithavarishini’. I met them and heard about their lives which I felt must be shared to the world. People saw them with sympathy. But when I got to know them closer I realized that sympathy is the last thing that they wanted. That is what inspired me to expose them. There are so many of them who are talented and skilled. Let the world know about these geniuses- Bharat Chand, Director, ‘Walking Mind’.

An interesting docudrama

The narration for ‘Walking Mind’ is dramatic though it is a docudrama. The entire concept of the film is from perspective of the mind of an actor. Even the settings have been created in such a way that audience can understand what the narrator is trying to convey.

“It is not about sadness though. We took two years to film it”, says Bharat. ‘Walking Mind’ was first premiered for actors in the docudrama who has OI. It was premiered in the presence of renowned film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. “My biggest satisfaction was that all of them were happy and satisfied after watching the docudrama. I believe that was my achievement too. I have got good responses for it as well”, says Bharat.

The many hurdles

Being an amateur film maker, the hurdles that Bharat had to cross in order to popularize this film were many. He tried to give the ‘Walking Mind’ better exposure through platforms like Amazon Prime and Hotstar. But they did not accept it. “They were reluctant to take such films. They felt it would not execute well”, he says.

But Bharat says that YouTube is the best and ideal platform to reach out to many people. He is glad his hard work was released by Parvathy who is a leading star. “YouTube was the best and last resort”, he signs of.

Dhanya Ravi, a disability rights activist who was diagnosed with OI is also featuring in the ‘Walking Mind’. She says, “I used to wonder, how one’s pain or disability can become an inspiration for someone else? Is it even fair? I startd accepting the way I’am was when I was 10-12 years old. It helped me stop resisting my reality and find joy. I shared my stories through Amrithavarshini from my 20’s. Being part of the NGO has brought me lot of learnings and beautiful memories too. In 2014, Bharat Chand and Murli Chandi who are like my brothers came to me with the project of ‘Walking Mind’. Maybe the answer to my question is this. An inclusive space would consider everyone the same. More than an inspiration, it is about being included”.

Dhanya hopes that launching it on YouTube will help the docudrama reach the right audience too. “It can reach an audience where we would be able to make true differences in the society”, she says.

