Wall to hide slum from Trump’s view sparks controversy

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America is all set to come to India for his two day visit on 24 and 25 February. Ahead of Trump’s visit, massive arrangements have been made in Delhi and Ahmedabad where he plans to visit. A four foot wall has been has been made in Ahmedabad to hide a huge slum from Trump’s view. This latest initiative of the Gujarat state government has sparked a lot of controversy.

Trump told media Modi has assured him that over 7 million people will welcome him upon reaching Ahemadabad. Both Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share stage for the ‘Namaste Trump’ interactive event that will be held on 24 February at Motera Stadium at Ahmedabad.

Slum dwellers protested against the wall and stated that the government is hiding poverty in front of Trump.

Reactions on social media

Modi, as well as the Gujarat state government was criticised on social media.

“How is Modi welcoming Trump? By building a wall in Gujarat that will block a slum from eyesight & evicting countless people. Nothing, though, can hide Modi’s crimes today or those he oversaw in 2002 in his home state”, tweeted Human Rights Lawyer Arjun Sethi.

“From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be the city’s guest for a few hours on February 24”, tweeted journalist Mahesh Langa.

“”They (authorities) came here, demolished our houses and started constructing the wall. Now they are asking us to leave. Where would we go?”. Building walls, evicting people to hide the harsh realities. This is the famous ‘Gujarat Model’ at work”, tweeted Congress leader Ruchira Chaturvedi.

