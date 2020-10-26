  • Want to restore peace at India-China border: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath singh defence minister india

India’s defence minister Rajanth Singh, who performed a ‘Shastra Puja’ at the military base in Siliguri stated that he wanted India-China tensions to end at the earliest. “Though India wants to restore peace, the army will not let even an inch of India’s land fall into the hands of others”, he added.

During the ‘puja’ at Siliguri base, which is responsible for protecting the Sikkim border, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and several senior officers of the Army were also present. Singh also inaugurated a road at Sikkim -Alternate Alignment Gangtok-Nathula Road via video conferencing. Singh reviewed army’s combat preparedness as well.

Since past six months, there have been rising tensions at the India-China border, mainly in Ladakh after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred by the Chinese army. He remembered all the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

